ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,575 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after buying an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $18,537,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $16,852,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $12,735,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $254.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

