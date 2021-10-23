ProShare Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

