ProShare Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $2,244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.