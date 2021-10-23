ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

