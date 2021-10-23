ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $23,377,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $19,182,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $14,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.