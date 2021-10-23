Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Acquires C$18,750.00 in Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Jason Franklin Hynes acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,182.25.
PGX opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$16.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.
About Prosper Gold
