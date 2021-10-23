Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Acquires C$18,750.00 in Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Jason Franklin Hynes acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,182.25.

PGX opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$16.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

