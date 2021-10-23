Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 23,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PRTA opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
