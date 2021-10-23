Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 23,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PRTA opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.