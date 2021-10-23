Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post sales of $140.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87,450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $200.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,600. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

