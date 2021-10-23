Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Proximus stock remained flat at $$3.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

