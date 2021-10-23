Prudential PLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 202.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

