Prudential PLC Has $757,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

