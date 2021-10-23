Prudential PLC Invests $937,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in UGI by 1.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,408,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,146,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

