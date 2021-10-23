Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,694.13 ($22.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PRU stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,457 ($19.04). 2,503,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,468.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

