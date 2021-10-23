Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in LHC Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,133,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $145.62 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.