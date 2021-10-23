Prudential PLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $504.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $518.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.62 and its 200 day moving average is $366.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

