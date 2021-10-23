Prudential PLC Sells 203 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.26.

ZM stock opened at $277.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.95. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,286,937 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

