Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $201,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

Shares of PSA opened at $326.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

