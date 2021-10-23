Pyrk Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,887.43 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $28,887.43 and $1,086.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

