Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 639,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

