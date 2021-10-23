Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Cut by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $19.53 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.29.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.