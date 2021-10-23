Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

NYSE QTWO opened at $79.92 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

