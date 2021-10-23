Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ION Geophysical Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ION Geophysical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

IO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.29.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of ION Geophysical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

