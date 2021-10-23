Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Issued By National Bank Financial

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.98. The firm had revenue of C$29.00 million during the quarter.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

