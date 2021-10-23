Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Issued By National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$264.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.