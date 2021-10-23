Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Issued By National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$264.33 million for the quarter.
