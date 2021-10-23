Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.