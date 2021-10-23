Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.80 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 12,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 354,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

