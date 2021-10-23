Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Cut by Analyst

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $34.72 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

