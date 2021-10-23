Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

