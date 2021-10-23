Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of VLO opened at $80.99 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Security National Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

