Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

MGY opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 927,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

