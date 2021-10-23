Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.
MGY opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.
In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 927,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
