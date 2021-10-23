QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QAD were worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in QAD by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in QAD by 5.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.58 and a beta of 1.33. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

