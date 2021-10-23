Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.88 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $783.46 million, a P/E ratio of 155.14 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

