QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $162,231,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

