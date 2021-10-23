Quantstamp Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $689,185.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $43.42 million and $689,185.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00207922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

