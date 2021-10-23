Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,517 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 241.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.