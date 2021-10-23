Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $29,007,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $12,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $11,476,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $6,428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $4,613,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.91. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.