Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 6,200 First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

