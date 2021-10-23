Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $443,000 Investment in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $974,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 12,413.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 138,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 137,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 221,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

FINV opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.02.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

