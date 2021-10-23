Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 6,546 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Cogent Biosciences worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.19 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

