Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,035 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth approximately $101,184,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Cowen started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $8.10 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

