Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.