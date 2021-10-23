Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 298.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Ra Medical Systems has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 148.62% and a negative net margin of 721.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

