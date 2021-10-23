Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 298.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Ra Medical Systems has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.
Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 148.62% and a negative net margin of 721.86%.
Ra Medical Systems Company Profile
Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.
