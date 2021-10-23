Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s current price.

RDUS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $950.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

