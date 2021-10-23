Rage Fan Market Cap Reaches $884,852.66 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $884,852.66 and $128,754.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00105715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.26 or 0.99858941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.31 or 0.06662966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021769 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

