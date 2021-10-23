Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.60.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$326.34 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.