Raymond James Increases Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $47.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IRDM. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.36 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.