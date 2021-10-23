Raymond James Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$65.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.54.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.87. The stock has a market cap of C$13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$16.47 and a 12 month high of C$46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

