Raymond James Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$65.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.54.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$43.77 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$16.47 and a 1 year high of C$46.18. The firm has a market cap of C$13.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.87.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

