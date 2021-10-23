Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $439,914.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00107577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,297.72 or 1.00159012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.00 or 0.06544075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022125 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.