RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 312.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBB Bancorp stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of RBB Bancorp worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.